Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,446,000 after buying an additional 2,200,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,261 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 956.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,451,000 after purchasing an additional 951,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 81.1% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,564,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,916,000 after purchasing an additional 700,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.31 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.29.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

