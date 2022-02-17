GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Announces Earnings Results

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.