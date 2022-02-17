GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Issues Earnings Results

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE GXO opened at $85.80 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $60,113,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.