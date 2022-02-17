GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Issues Earnings Results

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE GXO opened at $85.80 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Several research analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
