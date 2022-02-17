GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $84.05, but opened at $87.34. GXO Logistics shares last traded at $86.40, with a volume of 9,086 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on GXO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,151,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

