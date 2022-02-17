Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.49 million, a P/E ratio of -162.42 and a beta of 0.93. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50.
About Hallador Energy
Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
