Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.49 million, a P/E ratio of -162.42 and a beta of 0.93. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 27.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 55,382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 692,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 156,022 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,629,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 130,199 shares during the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

