Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

HLMAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $32.20 price target on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded Halma from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.60.

OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10. Halma has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $43.87.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

