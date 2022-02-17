Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

HASI traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $39.81. 947,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,941. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,332,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

