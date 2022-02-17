Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $3.95

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.71. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 120,265 shares changing hands.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 57,662 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3,283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 22,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,253,000 after buying an additional 297,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,208 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 65,598 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

