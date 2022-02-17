Head to Head Analysis: Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) vs. First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 26.63% 13.05% 1.23% First Capital 29.28% 10.17% 1.05%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Community Bancorp and First Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and First Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of First Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and First Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $79.86 million 2.09 $12.73 million $1.99 8.00 First Capital $39.01 million 3.55 $11.42 million $3.42 12.00

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats First Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

