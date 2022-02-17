Head-To-Head Analysis: GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) & Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Franklin Resources and GlassBridge Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 2 3 2 0 2.00 GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franklin Resources presently has a consensus target price of $36.29, indicating a potential upside of 15.63%. Given Franklin Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of Franklin Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Franklin Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Resources and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 22.41% 17.79% 8.90% GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -716.28% -162.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Resources and GlassBridge Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $8.43 billion 1.87 $1.83 billion $3.78 8.30 GlassBridge Enterprises $500,000.00 0.22 -$62.30 million ($1,528.72) 0.00

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises. GlassBridge Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company. It provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high-net-worth investors in jurisdictions worldwide. The company was founded by Rupert H. Johnson, Sr. in 1947 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business; and Sports Technology Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment include investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts. The Sports Technology Platform segment enables institutional investors to invest in securities tied to uncorrelated assets with attractive yields and the potential for equity-like returns backed by assets that participate in an industry that has thrived for decades through multiple business cycles. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

