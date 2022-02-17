Head to Head Comparison: Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Battalion Oil and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $148.29 million 2.03 -$229.71 million ($7.29) -2.54 Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 9.85 -$159.45 million ($1.60) -9.20

Kimbell Royalty Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Battalion Oil. Kimbell Royalty Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Battalion Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Battalion Oil and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.81%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Battalion Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -48.51% 10.66% 1.58% Kimbell Royalty Partners -53.06% 5.88% 3.31%

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Battalion Oil on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 63.34 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 38.2 million barrels of crude oil, 12.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 78.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

