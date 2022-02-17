Head-To-Head Survey: Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) vs. ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Intapp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Intapp and ACI Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intapp 0 0 8 0 3.00 ACI Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intapp currently has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 73.01%. Given Intapp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intapp is more favorable than ACI Worldwide.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intapp and ACI Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intapp $214.63 million 6.18 -$46.76 million N/A N/A ACI Worldwide $1.29 billion 3.11 $72.66 million $0.71 48.24

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Intapp.

Profitability

This table compares Intapp and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intapp N/A N/A N/A ACI Worldwide 6.62% 14.03% 5.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Intapp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 45.2% of Intapp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Intapp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle. Its solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The company sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site. The ACI on Demand segment covers the needs of banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates who use payments to facilitate their core business. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.