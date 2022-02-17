Head-To-Head Survey: IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) & OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IonQ and OneSpan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67 OneSpan 0 1 4 0 2.80

IonQ currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 60.13%. OneSpan has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.61%. Given OneSpan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneSpan is more favorable than IonQ.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IonQ and OneSpan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A OneSpan $215.69 million 3.13 -$5.45 million ($0.46) -36.67

OneSpan has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and OneSpan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ N/A N/A N/A OneSpan -8.92% -5.63% -3.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.1% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of OneSpan shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of OneSpan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OneSpan beats IonQ on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

IonQ Inc. provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

