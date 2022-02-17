Head-To-Head Survey: IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) & OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IonQ and OneSpan, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IonQ
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|OneSpan
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares IonQ and OneSpan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IonQ
|N/A
|N/A
|-$16.22 million
|N/A
|N/A
|OneSpan
|$215.69 million
|3.13
|-$5.45 million
|($0.46)
|-36.67
OneSpan has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ.
Profitability
This table compares IonQ and OneSpan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IonQ
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|OneSpan
|-8.92%
|-5.63%
|-3.83%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
39.1% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of OneSpan shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of OneSpan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
OneSpan beats IonQ on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About IonQ
IonQ Inc. provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.
About OneSpan
OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
