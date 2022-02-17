Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust has raised its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 355.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

NYSE HR traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,274. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 540.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

