Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 250,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Triangle stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

NASDAQ HCTI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,332. Healthcare Triangle has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67.

Healthcare Triangle Inc is a healthcare information technology company focused on solutions in the areas of cloud services, data science, professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. Healthcare Triangle Inc is based in PLEASANTON, Calif.

