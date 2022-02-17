Hegic (HEGIC) Trading Down 16% Over Last Week

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $30.83 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hegic

HEGIC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

