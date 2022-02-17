Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Heineken from €101.00 ($114.77) to €108.00 ($122.73) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Heineken from €91.00 ($103.41) to €94.00 ($106.82) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

HEINY opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51. Heineken has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

