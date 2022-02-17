Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein stock opened at $84.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.67. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 463,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.