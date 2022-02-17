Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 463,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.