Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ HSIC traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 463,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
