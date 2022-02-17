Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-4.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.63. Henry Schein also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.910 EPS.
Henry Schein stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 996,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average is $76.73. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
