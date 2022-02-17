Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.12. 718,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,055. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 69,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 571,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

