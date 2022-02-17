Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $408.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

