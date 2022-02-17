HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 377 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,449 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $88.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day moving average of $84.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.