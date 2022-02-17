HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 377 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,449 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.
Bank of Hawaii Company Profile
Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.
