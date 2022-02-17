HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUV opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $11.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

