HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $58,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 49.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $163.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.72. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

