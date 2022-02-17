HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 472 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEOG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 90.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 179.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $36.40 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

