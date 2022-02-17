Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.07. Highway shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 6,116 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Highway’s payout ratio is presently 400.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highway stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Highway as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Highway Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

