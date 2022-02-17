HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Update

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTRF remained flat at $$10.97 during trading on Thursday. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35.
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HLS Therapeutics (HLTRF)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.