HNI Co. (HNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
HNI has raised its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. HNI has a payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
HNI stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65. HNI has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of HNI by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HNI by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in HNI by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 16,297 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HNI Company Profile
HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HNI (HNI)
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.