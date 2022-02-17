Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Update

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,900 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 994,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

HEP traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 224,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

