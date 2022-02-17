HomeServe (LON:HSV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $739.00

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 739 ($10.00) and last traded at GBX 739.74 ($10.01), with a volume of 163175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 752.50 ($10.18).

HSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.62) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.62) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.80) to GBX 810 ($10.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.70) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,261.89 ($17.08).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 816.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 876.75. The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In other news, insider Tommy Breen purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 906 ($12.26) per share, for a total transaction of £226,500 ($306,495.26). Insiders have acquired 50,054 shares of company stock valued at $45,546,337 in the last ninety days.

About HomeServe (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

