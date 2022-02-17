Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.51

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as high as $1.55. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 56,537 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 289,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

