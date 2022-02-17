Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its target price dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 306.09% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.07.
Shares of NASDAQ HOOK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 129,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,764. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Hookipa Pharma
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
