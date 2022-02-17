Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its target price dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 306.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 129,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,764. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,385,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 540,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 901,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 221,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,378.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 719,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 671,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

