Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.78. 104,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,599. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.81. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $44.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

