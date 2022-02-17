Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.10

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 96700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$380.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.45.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HZM)
