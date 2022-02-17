Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.65

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 13616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.
The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21.
About Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)
Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.
