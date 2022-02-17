Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Director Paul Andrew Zuber Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $63.38 and a one year high of $122.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.81.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,592,000 after buying an additional 37,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

