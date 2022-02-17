Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Meridian worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Meridian by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Meridian during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Meridian during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $226.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.56. Meridian Co. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. Meridian had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 22.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

