Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIXX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in CI Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CI Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 148,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIXX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02. CI Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

