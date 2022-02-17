Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Silgan by 9.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 730,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,116,000 after purchasing an additional 65,073 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 156,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,869,000 after buying an additional 27,441 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,431 shares of company stock worth $4,119,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.