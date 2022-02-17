Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average is $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.25. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $72.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

