Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,811 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $150,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $237.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $114.05 and a one year high of $299.39. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,618. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.