Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 660 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 916.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WD opened at $139.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.53. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

