HSBC Initiates Coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

HSBC began coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

