Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Hub Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hub Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Hub Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hub Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group stock opened at $80.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

