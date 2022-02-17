Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HUBG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Hub Group stock opened at $80.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Hub Group by 103,588.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 59.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 117,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

