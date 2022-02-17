Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.900-$6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,263. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 21,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.