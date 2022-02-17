Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Raised by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 144.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,105 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 754,475 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 97,622 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

