Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 256,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,804,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,934,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $4,429,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $6,980,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

