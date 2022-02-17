Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the January 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,149,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,965. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,065,000 after acquiring an additional 153,607 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,471,000 after acquiring an additional 352,574 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.